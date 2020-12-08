Tuesday, December 8, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is swimming in murky waters after he condemned doctors for planning to go on strike amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed the lives of over 40 health workers.

Speaking in Kisumu county on Monday, Raila appealed to health officials to suspend the strike arguing the Kenyan economy was in a crisis.

The ODM leader stated that it was not only doctors losing their lives from the pandemic but other citizens as well.

“All I want to do is to appeal to our doctors to be more understanding. We are in a crisis at the moment, people are dying. It is not only doctors who are dying, ordinary Kenyans are also dying of COVID-19.

“We are also in a die-hard situation as far as the economy is concerned. This is not the time to hold the government to ransom. “The doctors themselves took an oath to protect lives, how then can you justify downing of tools when people are dying?” he posed.

The former Premier’s remarks sparked a heated debate with many Kenyans castigating him for disrespecting doctors and health workers.

Here are statements from Kenyans

“That statement by Raila Odinga concerning doctors was off… Let’s normalise saying the truth even if it hurts,” Mohamed Onyango wrote.

“Raila is forcing the government to do a BBI referendum by next year yet he is telling doctors this is not the time to hold the government at ransom? Raila feels he is entitled to special treatment because he thinks he is more worthy than others,” Silva Wangeci wrote.

“BBI is Bringing Raila Odinga in his real colours. An insensitive, self-entitled billionaire who benefits from poor people’s sufferings,” George Dianoh wrote.

