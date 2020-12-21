Monday, December 21, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will have a rough time in the Matungu by-election going by the choice of candidate Deputy President William Ruto is proposing to succeed Justus Murunga, who succumbed to Covid-19 early this month.

Last week, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced that the Matungu by-election will be held on March 4th, 2021.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)party has settled on former MP, David Were, while Ruto through his hustler movement, is proposing Carolyn Murunga, the widow of the deceased.

However, Matungu is considered as Amani National Congress (ANC) stronghold and Musalia Mudavadi is expected to do everything possible to ensure the party recaptures the seat.

Murunga was elected on an ANC ticket during the 2017 General Election.

The Matungu by-election is expected to be a fierce political showdown between Raila Odinga, who represents the ‘dynasties’, and Ruto, who represents the ‘hustlers’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST