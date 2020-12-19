Saturday, December 19, 2020 – Malava MP, Moses Injendi, has apologized to his constituents and Deputy President William Ruto for the recent move to support proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) claiming he was misled.

“I don’t know what really happened.”

“I only found myself standing with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.”

“I am not for reggae and I sincerely apologize to my constituents over the move I took then.”

“Am now back home,” said Mr. Injendi.

“I want to tell Raila Odinga that I didn’t intend to meet him.”

“It was Mr. Oparanya who misled me.”

“I refuse to be associated with issues to do with reggae,” he added.

He was speaking during a meeting with DP William Ruto and other area leaders at his home in Malava, Kakamega County on Friday.

On his part, Ruto urged proponents of the BBI to provide Kenyans with copies of the report to enable them to make informed decisions.

According to him, many Kenyans had not received copies of the report yet they are expected to read and contribute to amending it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST