Thursday, December 17, 2020 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has changed his mind on Deputy President, William Ruto, after humiliating him in Msambweni in the just concluded by-election.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Raila opened up on the possibility of working with Ruto again, saying the DP is a smart man going by what he did in Msambweni that saw ODM candidate Omar Boga lose to Ruto’s candidate, Feisal Bader.

According to Raila, he may make an alliance with Ruto ahead of 2022 if circumstances conspire.

He noted that he had no personal problem with Ruto and dismissed claims he sacked him from the grand coalition government over corruption allegations.

“We actually did not chase Ruto from ODM, he is the one who left the party.”

“The investigation into the maize scandal was not in any way a personal issue.”

“I just interdicted him after the investigations, I did not sack him.”

“They say politics make strange bedfellows.”

“So we have worked with Ruto before and if circumstances will conspire then I will have to work with him again,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST