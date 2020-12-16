Wednesday, December 16, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior, has shared his thoughts on the Msambweni by-election, where ODM candidate, Omar Boga, was trounced by independent aspirant, Feisal Bader, who was backed by Deputy President William Ruto.

Venting on Twitter on Wednesday morning after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Bader the winner with 15,251 votes against Boga’s 10,444, Raila Junior opined leadership is about the ability to influence and not about the position one holds.

“Leadership isn’t about title or position, but your ability to influence others,” he said.

However, Raila Junior’s message has been construed as a direct attack on his father’s party and its leadership.

Raila Junior has in the past differed with the way ODM was conducting its business and accused some senior party officials of failing to work for Kenyans but themselves.

The Kenyan DAILY POST