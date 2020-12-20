Sunday, December 20, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga yesterday met with the Council of Eminent Persons of Murang’a including; chairman Joe Kibe, secretary Dr. Nyamu Njoka, James Ngethe and Royal Media Services chairman SK Macharia.

The meeting, which was held at Odinga’s Opoda Farm in Bondo, Siaya County, was a special expression of friendship and meant to spearhead matters of national reconciliation and good governance.

“I was instructed a number of times for the last 6 months to let this happen, and I am happy that it did happen,” Macharia stated.

It has since emerged that Raila, whom they referred to as an elder, had been unwell.

Dr. Njoka stated that he was glad that the former prime minister’s health was improving and affirmed that the ceremony had no political purposes.

“It is simple, an elder has not been feeling well, we have come to wish him well and a quick recovery,” Dr. Nyamu Njoka.

While leaders who attended the ceremony denied the meeting was meant to prepare Odinga for the 2022 presidential elections, there were speculations that the ceremony was meant to cement the relationship between Uhuru and Raila ahead of the election.

Odinga is regarded as one of the frontrunners for the 2022 presidential elections though he has not publicly declared that he is going to be in the race.

Votes from the Mt Kenya basket would be a massive boost for Odinga should he choose to run.

Odinga stated that the meeting was symbolic that the two communities would work together in unity and harmony.

“Murang’a is the cradle of the Agikuyu community, this meeting will cement our relationship which dates back to the colonial period,” Odinga stated.

The meeting came just a day after Luo Elders led by East African Legislative Assembly MP Oburu Odinga, and Siaya Senator James Orengo, visited the Mt. Kenya region and held talks with Kikuyu elders.

