Friday, December 25, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party is in the race to retain Nairobi gubernatorial seat following the impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko.

To demonstrate its seriousness, the president’s party has called on Kenyans interested to vie for the Nairobi governor’s position to submit their applications for the party’s ticket.

Political parties intending to participate in the by-election were directed to submit the names of the persons contesting in party primaries and the dates of the nominations on or before Monday, December 28.

Jubilee Party members were notified of the development via a press release on the party website.

This is a strong signal that the ruling party will not be letting go of the powerful seat without a fight.

In previous by-elections, Jubilee and ODM have been forfeiting fielding candidates in favour of each other.

The Kenyan DAILY POST