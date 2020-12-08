Tuesday, December 8, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has alleged a plot by Deputy President William Ruto and his allies to disrupt the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in county assemblies.

According to Raila, Ruto is poisoning the minds of Ward Reps to reject BBI.

The Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 is expected to be presented to the 47 county assemblies and at least 24 of them are required to approve it before it is presented to the National Assembly.

Raila noted that the DP is colluding with unnamed NGOs and some politicians in a bid to influence Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) to reject the Bill.

“We are aware of the plot to convince MCAs to reject the document, but what I can tell you is that it is an exercise in futility because the majority of the MCAs also appended their signatures to the same document,” Raila stated.

Through the County Assembly Forum (CAF), the MCAs threatened to reject the initiative unless it is reviewed to enhance their powers.

