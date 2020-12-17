Thursday, December 17, 2020 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has fumbled to explain the future of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum after his candidate lost in the just concluded Msambweni by-election.

This is after he touted the Msambweni by-election as a test-run for the BBI referendum, meaning if his candidate Omar Boga was defeated, it would spell doom for BBI.

But after the unlikely happened, Raila has since shifted the goalpost.

“I said BBI would have a problem in Msambweni, not the whole country,” stated Raila during an interview.

The ODM leader further criticized the IEBC for demanding a budget to verify the 4.4 million signatures submitted by the BBI secretariat.

He argued that the electoral commission did not require extra funds for the exercise.

“They are in office and earning a salary every month but elections are every five years, so what is it they do in the office every day?” the ODM leader wondered.

“Why do they need money to verify a signature? They need to use what they have,” he suggested.

The Kenyan DAILY POST