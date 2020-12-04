Friday, December 4, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said processes leading to a referendum on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report should be allowed to continue for the sake of the economy.

Speaking at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church of Kenya in Nairobi during the requiem mass for the late Matungu MP, Justus Murunga, on Thursday, Mudavadi said postponing the BBI referendum will be detrimental to the country’s long term financial well-being.

According to Mudavadi, conducting a referendum now will pave the way for the country to quickly move on from a cycle of politics that has taken a grip since the last election in 2017.

He says the ongoing political rhetoric on the BBI is unhealthy for the country and that it was time to shift focus to other matters of national development.

“Let us not prolong this process anymore. BBI has been here for some time. Let’s get away with it. Let Kenyans decide. We cannot wait until 2022.” Mudavadi said.

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies want the referendum to be held in 2022 together with the general election to save taxpayers money.

