Friday, 11 December 2020 – A prominent businessman from Kitui has been put on the spot for mistreating the local residents.

The businessman, who is known as Mutua Kasee alias Ndotto, reportedly owns most of the clubs in the county and enjoys police protection, prompting him to take the law into his own hands.

A concerned resident of Kitui took to social media to cry for justice after his brother was assaulted by the businessman and his goons.

The businessman reportedly used pliers to shave his brother’s beards.

They are yet to get justice despite reporting the matter to the police since the wealthy businessman gives the cops hefty bribes.

See what the rogue businessman did to this young man.

