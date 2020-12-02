Tana River

Closing date: December 11, 2020

ISLAMIC RELIEF

Established in 1984 in the UK, Islamic Relief is an international NGO seeking to promote sustainable economic and social development by working with local communities through relief and development activities. We aim to help the needy regardless of race, religion or gender. Through working in chronic food deficit areas and in the most disadvantaged areas, IRK has ensured that its programmes target those who are most vulnerable in the most disadvantaged areas. These programmes include Health and nutrition, Water and Sanitation, livelihoods, Child-welfare and other special programmes (Qurbani and Ramadhan).

The Islamic Relief Kenya in its pursuit to support and strengthen its operations, seeks to employ motivated, hardworking and pro-active individuals to fill in the following position;

Job Title: Project Officer (PO)

Reporting To: Programme Manager

Base Location: Tana River 100%

1. Scope of the Role:

The Project Officer will take the overall responsibility for the implementation of the Inter-Religious Cooperation on Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention (ICPCP) in Tana River County and working in close collaboration with the respective technical team at the country office to enhance the quality of implementation of program initiatives undertaken by IRK and local partners.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

a) Strategic and Programme Development

· Participate and take a lead in project strategic planning meetings and activities

· Contribute to internal discussions on thematic issues particularly on Inter-Religious Cooperation on Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention (ICPCP) in Tana River

· Contribute to further develop and deepen understanding of Inter-Religious Cooperation on Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention (ICPCP) in Tana River thematic issues and approaches.

· Participate in sector concept and proposal development based on the identified need

· Supporting the advocacy and messaging on freedom of inter religious and belief through media

b) Project Implementation

· Take full responsibility in planning and implementation of the Inter-Religious Cooperation on Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention Project in Tana River County.

· Provide technical support and coaching to project downstream partner on project activities implementation in line with project objectives

· Carry out project beneficiary identification through a consultative community process

· Organize and facilitate dialogue meetings, workshops and forums with government representatives, civil society, and communities in efforts to prevent violent conflict and promote cooperative approaches to peace, security, and conflict resolution

· Support partners to mainstream cross-cutting issues, among them, gender and youth and child protection in their initiatives

· Maintain good relations and communication with project downstream partners together with the Program Manager

· Arrange for regular meetings with partners to review and reflect on progress and results to identify, mitigate challenges, and learn lessons for improved programme delivery

· Responsible for accurate narrative reporting against agreed objectives and results frameworks

· Participate in and contribute to quarterly and other scheduled programme performance review meetings

· Document and report any protection related concerns

· Participate in the research survey by IRK or partners by collecting, analyzing, and submitting relevant data and reports.

· Support formation and training of GSLA group nd linking them to financial service providers

· Ensure project beneficiaries are aware of IRK complaint and response mechanisms

· Management of project budget and expenditure to avoid over or under expenditure.

Monitoring, Documentation, Communications and reporting

· Ensure that at all time the project target achievement is in line with the planned log frame milestones and the budget burn rate are up to date with the planned cash flow.

· Work with the communication staff to design appropriate mobilization and sensitization messages for the target population

· Develop project implementation tools including implementation manual, Detailed Implementation Plans (DIPs), M&E Plans, Procurement Plans, Communication plan, weekly/monthly work plans as may be necessary.

· Document community and stakeholders’ feedback and share with relevant stakeholders for appropriate action.

· Ensure timely submission of project reports as per IR and Donor requirements.

· Conduct timely documentation of project progress through case studies, stories, photos, videos, among others.

· Regular monitoring and evaluation of project implementation at local level.

· Implementation of an effective programme and project monitoring and evaluation system.

· Ensure compliance with the requirements of the IRK’s M&E System, Core humanitarian Standard (CHS) and other relevant policies.

c) Coordination and Networking

· Represent IRK at relevant coordination meetings as required.

PERSON SPECIFICATION

· Bachelor’s degree in Public administration and Management, Development studies, Peace building security and governance, International relations, project management or related fields

· Minimum of at least for three years’ experience in working on peace building project, governance issues with civil society

· Experience in projects planning, Implementation, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning.

· Knowledge of the key issues and trends in Peace building and conflict resolution.

· Past work experience with the similar geographical context is desirable.

· Ability to work independently as a part of a team to implement the project.

· Proven analytical skills and ability to think strategically.

· Fluency in English – written and verbal

· Experience in Field data analysis packages

· Effective IT Skills (Microsoft Office).

· Planning, narrative, and financial reporting skills.

· Communication, tact, and negotiation skills.

· Conceptual understanding of Inter-Religious Cooperation on Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention

Desirable

· Knowledge of local language & Kiswahili

How to Apply

Please send us your cover letter and detailed CV, including your qualifications, experience, names and addresses of three referees, a working e-mail address and daytime telephone contacts. The forwarding e-mail and cover letter must clearly indicate the position title on the subject line. Send your application to Recruitment.irk@islamic-relief.or.ke by Friday 11Th Dec 2020.

Please note that this is an urgent recruitment, shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis