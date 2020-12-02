Garissa

Closing date: December 11, 2020

ISLAMIC RELIEF

Established in 1984 in the UK, Islamic Relief is an international NGO seeking to promote sustainable economic and social development by working with local communities through relief and development activities. We aim to help the needy regardless of race, religion or gender. Through working in chronic food deficit areas and in the most disadvantaged areas, IRK has ensured that its programmes target those who are most vulnerable in the most disadvantaged areas. These programmes include Health and nutrition, Water and Sanitation, livelihoods, Child-welfare and other special programmes (Qurbani and Ramadhan).

The Islamic Relief Kenya in its pursuit to support and strengthen its operations, seeks to employ motivated, hardworking and pro-active individuals to fill in the following position;

Job Title: Project Assistant (PA)

Reporting To: Project Coordinator

Base Location: Garissa Field Office 100%

JOB PURPOSE:

Community Empowerment through integrated sustainable development is one of the broad global goals adopted by Islamic Relief in its institutional strategic plan. Through the program, IRK will work with local communities across three impact areas:

Capacity building, specifically in the area of advanced, innovative livelihoods practices and vocational skills that are in high demand;

Generating access to innovative and climate-smart technologies as well as financial services and markets that combined with improved capacity will result in higher productivity and incomes; and

Creating an enabling environment and fostering supportive attitudes towards smallholder farmers, traders, youth and women.

In addition, to ensure long-lasting economic empowerment, the project will focus on creating market linkages and network communities with private sector players. For youth and women, the project will offer a specific set of business/ vocational trainings in addition to explicitly promoting women’s participation in all project activities.

The project assistant will support the implementation of the project in the assigned operation area working in close collaboration with the project team in Nairobi and Garissa to enhance the quality of implementation of programme initiatives undertaken by IRK and local partners.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Project planning and implementation

· Assistant project activities Implementation and ensure compliance with plans and IRK standards.

· Promote and ensure adoption of the alternative livelihood approaches in the target project location for sustainable development.

· Promote Group Saving and Loans Associations (GSLAs) by ensuring the target number of groups is met and GSLA operation procedures are adhered to while the groups functions to sustainability in their businesses.

· Link beneficiaries to relevant stakeholders and duty bearers in the market place including government, input suppliers, financial institution, extension service providers, irrigation experts among others.

· Assist capacity building of smallholder farmers on Good Agronomic Practices (GAP) including small plot horticulture, post-harvest handling, and business management and marketing skills.

· Engage the right holders and duty bearers in advocacy and linkage forums to ensure better service delivery by duty bearers and access to relevant services and opportunities by the right holders.

· Document and report any protection related concerns

· Document community and stakeholders’ feedback and share with relevant stakeholders for appropriate and timely action.

· Participate in the research survey by IRK or partners by collecting, analysing and submitting relevant data and reports.

· Assist timely submission of project reports to line managers and MEAL department for feedback

· Conduct documentation of project progress through case studies, stories, photos, videos, among others.

· Prepare monthly activity cash request for facilitation by the finance department.

· Participate and contribute in partners coordination forums and further prepare a catalogue of partners in Garissa.

· Conduct social mobilization to sensitize the community on the project activities.

· Assist in the development of project implementation plans and budgets within the framework of the emergency response Programme and strategy.

Monitoring, Documentation, Communications and reporting

· Ensure the project target achievement is in line with the plans and result framework

· Develop project implementation tools including Detailed Implementation Plans (DIPs), M&E Plans, Procurement Plans, Communication plan, weekly/monthly work plans as may be necessary.

· Document community and stakeholders’ feedback and share with relevant stakeholders for appropriate action.

· Ensure timely submission of project reports as per IR and Donor requirements.

· Regular monitoring and evaluation of project implementation at field Level.

· Prepare and submit timely monthly, quarterly, annually narrative and financial reports.

· Ensure compliance with the requirements of the IRK’s M&E System, Core humanitarian Standard (CHS) and other relevant policies.

Coordination and Networking

· Coordinate with other partners working in the area in support of programme,

· Represent IRK at relevant stakeholder forums as may be requested by the line Managers

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

· Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences, Development studies, Project Management or a diploma with at least 3 years of experience with NGOs works.

· Minimum of at least three years’ experience in in development aid/ project management

· Experience in projects planning, Implementation, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning.

· Knowledge of the key issues and trends in advocacy and social mobilization.

· Past work experience with the similar geographical context is desirable.

Personal attributes

· Ability to work independently as a part of a team to implement the project.

· Proven analytical skills and ability to think strategically.

· Fluency in English – written and verbal

· Effective IT Skills (Microsoft Office).

· Effective report writing skills.

· Ability to multitask and perform in busy working environment**.**

· Passion for work and Honesty.

· Strong organizational skills.

· Ability to work under pressure and meet strict project deadlines.

· Team player.

· Ability to identify and solve problems.

· Excellent communication and presentation skills

How to Apply

Please send us your cover letter and detailed CV, including your qualifications, experience, names and addresses of three referees, a working e-mail address and daytime telephone contacts. The forwarding e-mail and cover letter must clearly indicate the position title on the subject line. Send your application to Recruitment.irk@islamic-relief.or.ke by Friday 11Th Dec 2020.

Please note that this is an urgent recruitment, shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis

NB: This is a field-based position therefore locals are encouraged to apply