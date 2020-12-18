JOB TITLE: PROGRAMME OFFICER, GENDER AND MERL

Reports to: Head of Programs

Young Women Christian Association Kenya (YWCA) is a women and youth membership based, non-governmental development organization founded in 1912. YWCA, through its work brings girls and women together in an effort to respond to the socio- economic, political and cultural issues affecting them. It is affiliated to the world YWCA, and is purpose is to develop the collective power of girls and women in Kenya to achieve social, economic, political and cultural “emancipation”.

JOB DESCRIPTION ROLE:

This position is responsible for supporting the Capacity development program of the YWCA on participatory governance and the integration of gender in all areas of the YWCAs work, which includes gender and its intersectionality.

The Programme Officer, Gender and MERL supports the overall development of the YWCA programme on gender justice and campaigns. He/she works on the design and support of a coherent and systematic approach to issues of gender justice, and to gender mainstreaming in the ACT programmes; Supports in programme policy planning, implementation, and monitoring of programme activities and is responsible for coordination of day-to-day substantial tasks assigned in line with gender justice policy, organizational objectives and Global Gender-Equality Strategy.

Under the supervision of the head of programs, the Programme Officer, Gender and MERL shall be responsible for the overall collection, summarizing, compiling, dissemination, storing and timely reporting of all forms data generated from Projects with a key focus on submission of timely, qualitative and quantitative reports to the Program Management Team, donors and relevant stakeholders. Specifically, the M&E Officer will be in charge of managing project data including the Gender-Based Violence Information Management System (GBVIMS) data. He/she will conduct program assessments to support VAWG prevention interventions.

Responsibilities

Given the strong focus on gender equality in the YWCAs strategic plan 2019- 2023, the Programme Officer, Gender and MERL will support all efforts to integrate gender equality and its intersectionality into its own program area of work

Program design and implementation

Gender Equality Program Delivery- As needed, assume leadership and oversight for the implementation of designated program activities (training sessions, conferences, missions and inter-parliamentary meetings), including the development of activity budgets, liaising with partners and/or host parliaments, overseeing operational, communications and protocol arrangements, and managing activity expenditures within established budgets in accordance with YWCA’s procurement and finance procedures

Update / develop guidelines and tools to support activity planning and implementation.

Builds and maintains strategic and cooperative relationships with key CSO leaders, partners, networks in each region of program on a regular basis to gather their feedback and input to the planning, implementation and tracking of results.

Support fellow team members in capturing and documenting best practices and success stories for learning, reference and dissemination

Generate programme information and dash boards for tracking and depicting progress on programmes and strategy implementation against targets and key milestones

Travel as required to support implementation of project activities.

Program monitoring, reporting and evaluation

Harness, adapt and roll out tools and technological innovations for collecting and analyzing data.

Assist the Head of Programmes with development of the M&E Plan for the project, including indicator selection, target setting, reporting, database management, and developing M&E and/ performance monitoring plans.

Lead role in overseeing data collection, collation, storage, analysis, and reporting, ensuring that data is of high quality and supports quality interventions.

Responsible for supporting the preparation and review of program reports in collaboration with program staff.

Support evidence based learning through research activities and ensure outcomes and lessons learned are integrated into the project and shared with relevant stakeholders.

Provide training and mentoring to partners and staff to ensure the implementation of strong M&E systems.

Design and manage gender-disaggregated beneficiary monitoring and database systems.

Coordination, Representation and Advocacy

Represent YWCA Kenya at the field inter-agency M&E coordination forums.

Working with partners to support the development and implementation of partners’ monitoring and evaluation strategies

In collaboration with Communications and documentation Officer, design knowledge management products to be shared with internal and external audiences.

Support the development and strengthening of an effective GBV referral system and coordination mechanisms

Staff Development

Provide input in defining and developing and/or reviewing the M&E Standards.

Build capacity of local stakeholders and project staff in relevant M&E topics, including data dissemination and M&E systems to be used for program improvement.

To assist the staff working in the program in the development and preparation of annual work plans and budgets; key evidence based reports and additional reports in consultation with partners on progress towards results

Support the Head of Programs in the development of new proposals and concept notes for women protection and empowerment program.

Qualifications

Commitment to the YWCAs’s vision, mission and values.

Post graduate degree related to international development, Gender studies, Development studies, Economics, Social sciences, Public administration, or democracy and governance.

Experience in Project Management in a Non-Governmental organization.

Experience in Gender integration and women’s empowerment in development.

Extensive experience in the design and delivery of capacity development methodologies and tools Field experience in this area an asset.

Has a good knowledge of development issues, trends and approaches

A sound understanding of Results Based Management (RBM) and monitoring and evaluation methodologies.

A good understanding of civil society organizations/networks and the field of participatory governance in cross cultural settings

Strong communication skills both written and verbal and demonstrated skills in group facilitation.

Advanced computer skills

Applicants are encouraged to indicate salary expectations. Selection will be on a rolling basis.

An application with a detailed CV to reach the under mentioned on or before 4th January 2021.

Human Resources Officer,

YWCA National Headquarter,

YWCA Kenya.

Email: recruitment@ywcakenya.org

Qualified female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.