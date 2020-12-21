Position: Poultry Programme Manager
Department / Location: Business Development: Kisii
Direct Reports: Special Programme Officers
Line Reporting: Chief Operations Officer (COO)
Purpose of the position
The job holder reports to the Chief Operations Officer and will oversee the network of chicken brooders that provide revenue to the company and economic opportunities to the customers the company serves. The position will be responsible for management, reporting, controls, and growth of the poultry business, including the sourcing, logistics, preparation, and sales.
Responsibilities
Programme Management – Poultry
- Manages the programme plan for the poultry business updating regularly to ensure real time analysis and mitigating against programme shortfalls.
- Manages the poultry programme staff on a day to day basis, ensuring work commitments are met in line with objectives and KPIs.
- Manages the programme budget whilst endeavoring to reduce costs and maximise profits across the board.
- Establishes, develops and maintains strong relationships with suppliers of materials and equipment, at all times ensuring the highest quality of product for the most economical cost.
- Works with the sales manager to establish, develop and maintain strong relationships with customers to ensure sales consistency and profit maximisation.
- Write a monthly programme report in conjunction with monthly budgets to reconcile programme progress
Health and Safety
- Ensures that the team complies with the Health and Safety guidelines and follows good housekeeping rules
- Ensures that the workstation and that of the team members are set up correctly for my individual and team requirements respectively.
- Ensures that the working area and that of the team members are free from slip and trip hazards.
- Attends all HSE training requested by management
- Creates health and safety awareness to all direct reports
- Any other relevant duties as may be assigned by the management.
Function / Market & Industry Knowledge / Business Acumen / Process working
• Knowledge about and understanding of trends and challenges for the industry
• Business administration competence and Project Management skills: Contract Management , Cost Control, Risk Management, tasks management, team management, critical thinking, quality control etc
• Aware of the latest market trends and shifts, as well as projections for the future
• Exceptional people handling skills and a Team Player
• Overall understanding of business processes and interdependencies
• Knowledge of business processes
• Business ethics
• Communication Proficiency
Skills & Competencies
• Demonstrated effective independent organizational skills
• Good written, verbal communications & Strong interpersonal skills
• Sound documentation, presentation and reporting skills
• Strong analytical and reporting ability
• Good negotiation skills
• Commercial acumen
• Ability to multitask
• Performance tracking
• Motivation
• Negotiation management
• Strategic Thinking & Technical understanding
• Risk management and Change management
• Customer focus & Stakeholder management
• Cross-cultural / global issues knowledge and understanding
• Knowledge and analysis of financial statements scrutiny
• Ability to cope with and handle stressful situations.
• Extremely self-motivated, confident, creative, disciplined with attention to detail.
• Ability to work independently in a fast-paced, constantly changing environment.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration or any business related field with qualification/experience in agribusiness and/or chicken raising.
- Master’s Degree in Programme Management is an added advantage
- 5 years of demonstrated experience with two (2) years’ in a programme management role.
- Strong capacity building and facilitation skills
- Program Management Professional (PgMP)® highly desirable
- Computer Literacy: Excellent computer skills- Microsoft Office package especially Excel Proficient in productivity tools: Google Apps, Asana, Slack
Key Result Areas and Key Performance Indicators
Programme Operational efficiency
- Soundness of operational strategies
- Sound Programme execution plans
- Resource Productivity per project
- Risk Management strategies
- Risk exposure reports (Project Risk Register, Risks Severity Impact reports)
- Sound Change Management strategies and execution plans (Project Change Requests, approved, rejected/ implemented)
- Project Task Management
- Programme dashboard and reports
- Programme Status reports (Milestones achieved)
- Programme schedule Slippage rates
Programme Timeliness
- Time invested per programme (by individual & team members)
- Sound Programme execution plans (turnaround time)
- Programme (completion) Closure rates (planned completion vs actual completion
Programme Budgeting and Cost Management
- Budget Compliance rate
- Cost saving measures
- Cost performance index (CPI),
- Cost variance
- Cost project billing and margin
- Profit maximisation
- Earned Value (EV) Project
- Project Margin
- Return On Investment
Customer management and satisfaction
- Customer engagement surveys reports
- Customer experience management reports
- Client Acquisition Rates
- Customer base
Overall Programme Objectives
- Alignment with the company’s overall objectives and KPIs
- Profitability of the business
- Growth of the brooder output
- Resource allocation and utilization reports
- Project priority Issues reports (resolved & unresolved)
- Count of errors (revisited tasks during a project)
Team Leadership
- Training and development initiatives (training reports)
- Direct Reports appraisal reports
- Team management:
- Keep list of staff supervised per section
- Keep an updated record of duties and responsibility of each staff
- Keep an updated performance records per staff supervised
- Keep an updated attendance records of each of the supervised staff
- Maintain discipline among supervised staff-Keep (disciplinary record)
- Employee satisfaction surveys
Health and Safety
- Ensure 100% adherence to Health and Safety guidelines at all times.
- Ensure 100% issuance and usage of appropriate PPE’s whenever applicable
- Ensure zero tolerance to accidents
- Accidents trends reports
How to Apply
Send your applications to h.aura@powerhive.com