Position: Poultry Programme Manager

Department / Location: Business Development: Kisii

Direct Reports: Special Programme Officers

Line Reporting: Chief Operations Officer (COO)

Purpose of the position

The job holder reports to the Chief Operations Officer and will oversee the network of chicken brooders that provide revenue to the company and economic opportunities to the customers the company serves. The position will be responsible for management, reporting, controls, and growth of the poultry business, including the sourcing, logistics, preparation, and sales.

Responsibilities

Programme Management – Poultry

Manages the programme plan for the poultry business updating regularly to ensure real time analysis and mitigating against programme shortfalls.

Manages the poultry programme staff on a day to day basis, ensuring work commitments are met in line with objectives and KPIs.

Manages the programme budget whilst endeavoring to reduce costs and maximise profits across the board.

Establishes, develops and maintains strong relationships with suppliers of materials and equipment, at all times ensuring the highest quality of product for the most economical cost.

Works with the sales manager to establish, develop and maintain strong relationships with customers to ensure sales consistency and profit maximisation.

Write a monthly programme report in conjunction with monthly budgets to reconcile programme progress

Health and Safety

Ensures that the team complies with the Health and Safety guidelines and follows good housekeeping rules

Ensures that the workstation and that of the team members are set up correctly for my individual and team requirements respectively.

Ensures that the working area and that of the team members are free from slip and trip hazards.

Attends all HSE training requested by management

Creates health and safety awareness to all direct reports

Any other relevant duties as may be assigned by the management.

Function / Market & Industry Knowledge / Business Acumen / Process working

• Knowledge about and understanding of trends and challenges for the industry

• Business administration competence and Project Management skills: Contract Management , Cost Control, Risk Management, tasks management, team management, critical thinking, quality control etc

• Aware of the latest market trends and shifts, as well as projections for the future

• Exceptional people handling skills and a Team Player

• Overall understanding of business processes and interdependencies

• Knowledge of business processes

• Business ethics

• Communication Proficiency

Skills & Competencies

• Demonstrated effective independent organizational skills

• Good written, verbal communications & Strong interpersonal skills

• Sound documentation, presentation and reporting skills

• Strong analytical and reporting ability

• Good negotiation skills

• Commercial acumen

• Ability to multitask

• Performance tracking

• Motivation

• Negotiation management

• Strategic Thinking & Technical understanding

• Risk management and Change management

• Customer focus & Stakeholder management

• Cross-cultural / global issues knowledge and understanding

• Knowledge and analysis of financial statements scrutiny

• Ability to cope with and handle stressful situations.

• Extremely self-motivated, confident, creative, disciplined with attention to detail.

• Ability to work independently in a fast-paced, constantly changing environment.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration or any business related field with qualification/experience in agribusiness and/or chicken raising.

Master’s Degree in Programme Management is an added advantage

5 years of demonstrated experience with two (2) years’ in a programme management role.

Strong capacity building and facilitation skills

Program Management Professional (PgMP)® highly desirable

Computer Literacy: Excellent computer skills- Microsoft Office package especially Excel Proficient in productivity tools: Google Apps, Asana, Slack

Key Result Areas and Key Performance Indicators

Programme Operational efficiency

Soundness of operational strategies

Sound Programme execution plans

Resource Productivity per project

Risk Management strategies

Risk exposure reports (Project Risk Register, Risks Severity Impact reports)

Sound Change Management strategies and execution plans (Project Change Requests, approved, rejected/ implemented)

Project Task Management

Programme dashboard and reports

Programme Status reports (Milestones achieved)

Programme schedule Slippage rates

Programme Timeliness

Time invested per programme (by individual & team members)

Sound Programme execution plans (turnaround time)

Programme (completion) Closure rates (planned completion vs actual completion

Programme Budgeting and Cost Management

Budget Compliance rate

Cost saving measures

Cost performance index (CPI),

Cost variance

Cost project billing and margin

Profit maximisation

Earned Value (EV) Project

Project Margin

Return On Investment

Customer management and satisfaction

Customer engagement surveys reports

Customer experience management reports

Client Acquisition Rates

Customer base

Overall Programme Objectives

Alignment with the company’s overall objectives and KPIs

Profitability of the business

Growth of the brooder output

Resource allocation and utilization reports

Project priority Issues reports (resolved & unresolved)

Count of errors (revisited tasks during a project)

Team Leadership

Training and development initiatives (training reports)

Direct Reports appraisal reports

Team management:

Keep list of staff supervised per section

Keep an updated record of duties and responsibility of each staff

Keep an updated performance records per staff supervised

Keep an updated attendance records of each of the supervised staff

Maintain discipline among supervised staff-Keep (disciplinary record)

Employee satisfaction surveys

Health and Safety

Ensure 100% adherence to Health and Safety guidelines at all times.

Ensure 100% issuance and usage of appropriate PPE’s whenever applicable

Ensure zero tolerance to accidents

Accidents trends reports

How to Apply

Send your applications to h.aura@powerhive.com