Job Title: Technical Program Manager – YW4A Program

The World YWCA is seeking a passionate Technical Program manager for World YWCA-led Young Women for Awarenewss, Advocacy and Accountability (YW4A) program, funded by the Netherlands Government under the Power of Women (PoW) Fund.

The program strengthens the leadership and advocacy capacities of young women and women’s rights organisations (WROs) in Egypt, Palestine, South-Sudan and Kenya.

Together with progressive faith allies and policy and legal experts, these young women and WROs raise awareness, advocate and hold governments to account on young women’s human rights, with a focus on young women’s leadership, participation and sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

The program is implemented by a consotrium of eight partners and 23 local WROs in Egypt, Kenya, Palestine and South Sudan, starting in January 2021.

The World YWCA YW4A Technical Program Manager will be responsible for successful delivery of the program at country level in all the 4 countries, under the supervision of the World YWCA YW4A Program Lead.

They are responsible for the project cycle management of the YW4A Program, primarily focusing on the implementation of the young women’s engagement and empowerment activities under Pathway 2 of the program, and linking this to the implementation of the other pathways of capacity building (Pathway 1), norms change (Pathway 3) and advocacy for institutional and policy change (Pathway 4) in all the four countries.

The position function includes project management and coordination, relationship management, budget assistance, and administration. The position holder must be able to prioritize her work, communicate effectively both verbally and in writing and, and execute work under pressure and time constraints.

Location: Kenya

Closing date: Sunday 10 January 2021, 11:59PM CET

Starting date: As soon as possible.

Type of contract: contract until December 2025 (linked to the YW4A Program funding).

Reference: YWCA-TPM/YW4A

Specific requirement: open to Kenyan nationals or candidates in possession of applicable permits to work in Kenya.

Website Link: http://www.worldywca.org/

Indicative annual gross salary range (12 months basis): EUR 35,000 – EUR 55,000

About The World YWCA

The World YWCA has an ambitious goal: to reach 100 million young women and girls and transform power structures to end gender inequality by 2035.

Established in 1855, the World YWCA is the world’s oldest women’s movement.

With member associations in 109 countries, it works to fulfil human rights and make gender equality a reality.

The World YWCA is a learning organization in which there is recognized mentorship across generations.

Sixty percent of the members of the World Board are aged 30 and under.

The purpose of the World YWCA is to develop the leadership and collective power of women and girls around the world to achieve justice, peace, health, human dignity, freedom and a sustainable environment for all people.

The World YWCA mobilizes and connects millions of young women around transformational change, provides leadership opportunities in more than 100 countries around the world. It also actively works to influence policies, regulations and social and community norms which prevent the realisation of rights and leadership potential of women.

The World YWCA has three strategic priorities:

Management and governance excellence towards Goal 2035

Strategic partnerships and communication towards Goal2035

Engagement and mobilisation of girls, young women and women towards Goal 2035.

This is a full-time position based in Nairobi, Kenya. The incumbent will work closely with the YW4A Program Lead at World YWCA and the World YWCA team who are all based at the secretariat in Geneva, Switzerland.

The incumbent will also work with the YW4A part-time Finance and Admin Associate based in Geneva as well as with partners within the consortium who are in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Key responsibilities

Under the direct supervision of the World YWCA YW4A Program Lead, the incumbent will be responsible for the following duties:

Program Management and Accountability

Provide support to the World YWCA YW4A Program Lead in managing the Consortium and its technical and implementing partners, and contribute to the program strategy and support in program oversight and coordination.

Lead program management at country level, including oversight of country output-based MEL, financial and risk management. This includes monitoring local partners’ project deliverables, budgets, spend against budget and raising any areas of concern related to project performance to the World YWCA YW4A Program Lead.

Primary point of contact for the Country Leads with overall responsibility for reporting and briefing to the World YWCA YW4A Program Lead on country level implementation.

Ensure linkages and support collaboration among the Country Coordination Committees, the Country Leads and the Project Management Committee.

Support the World YWCA YW4A Program Lead in her role as the program focal point and liaison in the YW4A Steering Group.

Together with the Technical Partners, support Country Leads and Country Coordinating Committees in the development of annual work plans and communicate any potential deviance from these work plans in a timely manner to the World YWCA YW4A Program Lead, and with plans for relevant and successful adaptations to plans.

Program Implementation

Support the World YWCA RiseUp! Program Manager in the RiseUp! Model content development and lead its adaptation into the capacity building of partners and subsequently inclusion into country work plans and implementation. Provide thought leadership on young women’s leadership approaches and models, including shared and intergenerational leadership

Responsible for the overall implementation of the YW4A Program Pathway 2, i.e., strengthening young women’s leadership to effectively engage in collective action and decision making in public, private and civic spaces. This includes the development of training materials, and building the capacity of young women and WROs in the four countries in World YWCA methodologies to promote young women’s leadership, drawing on tested and successful models that include Safe Spaces, Rise Up!, and the young women’s feminist consultation methodology.

Using expertise, research and new knowledge on SGBV and young women’s leadership and political participation, guide YWCA member associations and the other WROs in the implementation of the YW4A program.

Support young women and women’s rights organisations from the four countries in designing and implementing advocacy strategies at local, national, regional and international levels. Also provide guidance in the development of advocacy and communication materials and tools.

General:

Requirements from the incumbent: programmatic strategic planning, grants management, report writing, project management, communications, M&E, relationship management, budget

Contribute to strategic review, planning, and development of the organisation as a whole;

Build and maintain positive relationships with all staff members, project partners, YWCA member associations and external stakeholders.

Contribute to the organisation’s resource mobilisation strategy by identifying and proposing potential partners and funding sources.

Required expertise

At least 5 years of relevant management, supervisory, and technical experience working with advocacy and communication programs related to women’s leadership, women’s rights and gender equality particularly within the scope of SGBV, in a staff or volunteer capacity.

A first-level university degree in social sciences, political science, or international relations or recognised equivalent.

Experience in managing or implementing complex multi-country and multi-partner projects with large budgets, particularly funded by European government entities is a strong asset.

Field knowledge and hands-on experience of working using human rights-based approaches (HRBA) East Africa and /or the MENA region is a must, with experience in at least one of the four program countries being an added advantage.

Extensive socio-political knowledge of the East African and /or the MENA region, sub-regions and implementing countries.

Knowledge and experience in women’s leadership and / or SGBV programs, and human rights-based approaches is a must.

Experience in the design and implementation of advocacy strategies with a focus on SGBV and women’s participation.

Program management skills, including leading strategy and planning, financial and risk management, and monitoring, evaluation and learning.

Leadership skills, including leading teams and movements through collaborative, participative approaches and in remote management contexts.

Ability to build and maintain relationships with diverse partners, networks and allies.

Experience working cross culturally and with diverse groups is a must.

Experience with or openness to a remote work environment. This is important as the position reports to and works remotely with the World YWCA team based in Geneva, Switzerland.

Skills, Knowledge and Experience:

Information Technology Skills

Demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft Office tools (Office, Outlook, Power Point, and Excel) and prior experience in using them is a must.

Language Skills

High level of English proficiency (reading, writing, verbal) as English is the common language among all partner organisations. Working or professional proficiency in Arabic or Swahili is an asset.

Personal characteristics:

Commitment to the human rights of girls and women, enthusiastic about the mission of World YWCA.

Should be a feminist, keen to work in a passionate and mission driven environment.

Must be a team player, working closely in an agile, fast paced environment and demonstrate impact with ability to work under tight time constraints and meet deadlines.

Willingness to work within a small team.

How to Apply:

Applications must be addressed to World YWCA via email to hresources@worldywca.org stating YWCA-TPM/YW4A/+your surname in the subject line.

To apply for this role, attach:

a CV in English

a motivation letter (two pages maximum) that summarises how your profile aligns with the key requirements of this role,

work certificates

diplomas or other relevant training or certification documentation

three references