Announcement Number:

Nairobi-2021-010

Hiring Agency:

Embassy Nairobi

Position Title:

Program Assistant (DOJ) – All Interested Applicants

Open Period:

11/24/2020 – 12/10/2020Format MM/DD/YYYY

Vacancy Time Zone:

GMT+3

Series/Grade:

LE – 1550 7

Salary:

(KES) KSh0

Work Schedule:

Full-time – 40 hours work week

Promotion Potential:

LE-7

Duty Location(s):

1 Vacancy in

Nairobi, KE

Telework Eligible:

No

For More Info: HR Section

020-363-6000

NairobiRecruitment@state.gov

Overview

Hiring Path:

• Open to the public

Who May Apply/Clarification From the Agency:

For USEFM – FP is FS. Actual FP salary determined by Washington D.C.

All Interested Applicants / All Sources

Security Clearance Required:

Public Trust – Background Investigation

Appointment Type

Permanent

Appointment Type Details:

• Indefinite subject to successful completion of probationary period

Marketing Statement:

We encourage you to read and understand the Eight (8) Qualities of Overseas Employees before you apply.

Summary:

The work schedule for this position is Full Time (40 hours per week)

Start date: Candidate must be able to begin working within a reasonable period of time (4 weeks) of receipt of agency authorization and/or clearances/certifications or their candidacy may end.

Supervisory Position: No

Relocation Expenses Reimbursed: No

Duties

Under the supervision of the DOJ/OPDAT Resident Legal Advisor (RLA), the incumbent serves as Program Assistant (PA) for DOJ/OPDAT performing diverse program management activities for DOJ/OPDAT. As such, the PA will assist the RLAs and Legal Advisor (LA) in planning and coordinating all aspects of DOJ/OPDAT Kenya programs including organizing events, administrative work, budgeting, tracking expenses and relations within the interagency and with the government of Kenya.

Qualifications and Evaluations

Requirements:

EXPERIENCE:

Three years’ experience handling administrative work to include experience with planning conferences and workshops is required.

JOB KNOWLEDGE:

Candidate must be: highly organized, have good word processing skills, and be able to organize large volumes of information; have a working knowledge of the Kenyan criminal justice process, and familiarity with Kenyan courts, law enforcement or prosecution services.

Education Requirements:

Mandatory:

Bachelor’s Degree in business management, business administration, development, project management

Evaluations:

LANGUAGE: English level IV (Fluent, Reading/Speaking/writing) is required. (This may be tested). Kiswahili Level III (Good working knowledge, Reading/Speaking/writing) is required.

SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Highly organized, strong communications skills, service oriented attitude, excellent interpersonal skills and poise are required. Strong writing skills in English required. Excellent computer software skills, including knowledge of Microsoft Office. Good word processing, proof reading, and filing skills are required. Ability to lift moderately heavy items is required.



EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY (EEO): The U.S. Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation.

All applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security certifications.

Benefits and Other Info

Benefits:

Agency Benefits:

Locally Employed Staff, including Members of Household (MOHs), and Third-Country Nationals (TCNs), working at the U.S. Mission in Nairobi, Kenya may receive a compensation package that may include health, separation, and other benefits.

For EFMs, benefits should be discussed with the Human Resources Office.

The pay plan is assigned at the time of the conditional offer letter by the HR Office.

Other Information:

HIRING PREFERENCE SELECTION PROCESS: Applicants in the following hiring preference categories are extended a hiring preference in the order listed below. Therefore, it is essential that these applicants accurately describe their status on the application. Failure to do so may result in a determination that the applicant is not eligible for a hiring preference.

HIRING PREFERENCE ORDER:



AEFM / USEFM who is a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran*

AEFM / USEFM



FS on LWOP and CS with reemployment rights **

* IMPORTANT: Applicants who claim status as a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran must submit a copy of their most recent DD-214 (“Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty”), equivalent documentation, or certification. A “certification” is any written document from the armed forces that certifies the service member is expected to be discharged or released from active duty service in the armed forces under honorable conditions within 120 days after the certification is submitted by the applicant. The certification letter should be on letterhead of the appropriate military branch of the service and contain (1) the military service dates including the expected discharge or release date; and (2) the character of service. Acceptable documentation must be submitted in order for the preference to be given.

This level of preference applies to all Foreign Service employees on LWOP and CS with re-employment rights back to their agency or bureau.

For more information (i.e., what is an EFM, USEFM, AEFM, MOH, etc.?) and for additional employment considerations, please visit the following link

THE FOLLOWING APPLY TO EFMs, USEFMs, and AEFMs ONLY:

Current employees who used a hiring preference to gain employment who are within their first 90 calendar days of employment are not eligible to apply.

Candidates with a hiring preference who have already accepted a conditional offer of employment may NOT be extended a second conditional offer of employment unless and until they withdraw their candidacy for the first position in writing.

The following may also be considered when determining successful candidacy: nepotism, conflicts of interest, budget, etc.

** If selected, EFMs are expected to serve in the positon for at least one year from the date of hire, and their sponsor’s tour of duty must allow sufficient time for this.

How to Apply

All candidates must be able to obtain and hold a Public Trust clearance.

To apply for this position click the “Submit Application” button. For more information on how to apply visit the Mission internet site.

Required Documents:

In order to qualify based on education, you MUST submit the requested diploma and / or transcripts as verification of educational requirement by the closing date of this announcement. If you fail to provide requested information, or the information you submit is insufficient to verify your eligibility, you will not be considered for this position.

Copy of Orders/Assignment Notification (or equivalent)

Residency and/or Work Permit

Degree in business management, business administration, development, project management

Curriculum-vitae (CV)

DD-214 – Member Copy 4, Letter from Veterans’ Affairs, or other supporting documentation (if applicable)



SF-50 (if applicable)

Next Steps:

Applicants who are invited to take a language or skills test, or who are selected for an interview will be contacted via email.

For further information – the complete position description listing all of the duties, responsibilities, required qualifications, etc. may be obtained by contacting the Human Resources Office.

Thank you for your application and your interest in working at the U.S. Mission in Nairobi, Kenya.

