Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – Makueni Governor, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, has become the new face of those opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document after Deputy President William Ruto chickened out and joined those supporting it.

In an interview with Spice FM on Tuesday, Kivutha said BBI is a “poison” and should be rejected by all Kenyans with sane minds.

The governor further said some of the leaders pushing for the BBI want to rise to power by force in 2022.

“I think there are people who want power in 2022 and they have decided that the best way to get power is to do this ‘Constitution’ so that it can get them to that destination.

“This is not how we change a Constitution…you are looking at 78 provisions in a Constitution which has 264 provisions. If you are looking to change 13 chapters out of 18, you are actually basically overthrowing the current Constitution without a process and up to now the Referendum Law has not been passed,” Kivutha said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST