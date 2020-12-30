Job Title: Production Manager

The successful candidate must have excellent understanding of baking processes and Quality assurance. Candidates who have worked in baking environment will have an added advantage.

Responsibilities

Product Quality and customer complaints

Liaising with the intake to ensure incoming raw materials meet specifications.

Ensuring that the production process yield products that consistently satisfy the stated customer quality attributes.

Receiving, investigating and reporting back on all customer complaints with an aim of getting to the root cause and preventing reoccurrence

Participating in New Product Development and looking at new concepts that can be developed with the market changes.

Sanitation and Pest management.

Develops, maintains and oversees all activities pertaining to sanitation to ensure compliance of all Sanitation Standard Operating Procedures and cleanliness standards while executing timely start-up of the plant each production day.

Monitor pest control procedures in bakery and ensures a pest/rodent free bakery.

Plans, coordinates, and directs the food safety, quality assurance and sanitation to ensure consistency with established food safety and quality standards.

Team Management

Heading a well-trained team who are motivated with an aim of ensuring that product quality, safety and legality is consistently achieved.

Keeping all relevant departments updated on new legislation, new standards, and customer requirements as necessary.

Conducting routine refresher trainings to ensure continuous improvement/competency.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Food Science, Chemistry, Process or Production Engineering

Higher diploma or diploma in Food Science and Technology.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in Quality Assurance/Food Safety Management Systems bakery experience will be an added advantage.

Membership with a professional body.

Key Attributes

Ability to troubleshoot a process failure

Good report writing / Analytical reporting

Good Communication skills

IT & Numerical skills.

Planning skills.

Leadership &interpersonal skills.

To apply send application to hr@mwanainchibakery.co.ke