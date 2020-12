Friday, 18 December 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and first lady Margaret were spotted at the Lee funeral home on Friday morning.

According to sources, the Head of State passed through the morgue to pass condolences after the death of his niece.

Reports indicate that Uhuru’s niece collapsed and died on Monday.

The President’s family took the body for cremation and barred the media from covering his visit to the morgue.

Here are photos from the Lee funeral home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.