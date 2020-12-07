Monday, December 7, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will later this week meet the National Emergency Response Committee to review Covid-19 containment measures ahead of Christmas.

The country has experienced a surge in Covid- 19 in the last two months, and the situation may worsen due to the inter-county movement during the Christmas holiday and New Year’s Eve.

The president may meet the team on Tuesday or Wednesday because Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, is out of the country on official business.

Upon his return, the NERC will meet the president and come up with guidelines that will sail the country through Christmas celebrations.

Some of the containment measures the president may impose include reviewing curfew hours from the current starting time of 10 pm to be starting at 8 pm and ending at 4 am or 5 am.

A state house official, who sought anonymity, also said the President and Covid -19 committee are also mulling a plan of stopping intercounty movement, especially from 19th December, 2020 to 2nd January, 2021.

Council of Governors (CoG) chairman Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya, who is a member of the committee, told journalists on Monday that the restriction of movement will help curb the urban to rural transmissions since there is always mass exodus from towns to rural areas during Christmas.

“It has been a tradition in this country, like any other place in the world for a mass exodus of urban people into rural areas. This is likely to exacerbate the spread of the virus. It is better to have heartbreaking conditions that save lives than waiting to regret later,” Oparanya said.

