Saturday, December 5, 2020 – Police in Kilimani have arrested a woman who was with Machakos Senator, Boniface Mutinda Kabaka, when he collapsed on Friday.

The senator was rushed by an ambulance to the Nairobi Hospital and he is currently at the Intensive care Unit (ICU).

A police report says the Wiper Democratic Movement senator went to the apartment on Thursday afternoon, accompanied by a woman named Esther Muli, a resident of Wote town.

“At the scene, the said woman was found and informed detectives that she was with the senator in the apartment when he suddenly started complaining of a severe headache and asked her to look for paracetamols,” the report says.

Police said Ms. Muli told them that Mr. Kabaka’s pain worsened so she informed the management, who called an ambulance and rushed him to Nairobi Hospital.

They said the Kilimani sub-county criminal investigations officer and DCI personnel visited the apartment and that it was processed by crime scene support services.

They said items found there, most of which were perishables, were sent to the Government Chemist for analysis, and Ms. Muli was taken to Kilimani Police Station for interrogation.

