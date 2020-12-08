Monday, December 8, 2020 – Renowned constitutional lawyer, PLO Lumumba, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, will use all the powers at their disposal to ensure the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) succeeds.

In an interview with freelance journalist Gerald Bitok on Monday, Lumumba said though Uhuru and Raila will have their way in ensuring the document passes, he will oppose it.

“Even if they force it down our throats, we will have our say so that history may recall that when our constitution was being mutilated for no reason, we raised our voice even when it was not heard at its most eloquent,” Lumumba said.

Lumumba also cautioned the leaders who think they have power over the will of people that such figureheads existed earlier but are nowhere to be seen at the moment.

“Let me remind them that there were leaders in the world who thought they were larger than life, but they do have their coming and going, so when we are amending the constitution, let us think of the next generation and not the next election,” he said

PLO concluded by saying assumption by politicians that Kenyans are so stupid that they can be told what to do without questioning was so saddening and will hurt these leaders in the coming days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST