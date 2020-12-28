Monday, December 28, 2020 – A section of Muslim community leaders have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, to stop the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) since the document is dividing Kenyans more.

Speaking during their State of the Nation address on Sunday, the leaders under the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) umbrella said the BBI has remained a divisive process in the country, compounding the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Kenyans.

The group urged Uhuru and Raila Odinga to cancel the process.

“Despite the promise of the handshake and the bridges the constitutional amendment process purports to build, the initiative has remained a single divisive agenda,” said Hassan Ole Naado, SUPKEM National Chairman.

This was not the first time the leaders had poked holes in the BBI process.

In November, the same SUPKEM leaders asked Kenyans to reject the report because it will bring dictatorship in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST