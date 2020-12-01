Tuesday, 01 December 2020 – As the festive season starts, Kenyans have been urged to be on the lookout when shopping in overcrowded supermarkets after a shameless woman was caught on CCTV pickpocketing another woman.

A CCTV footage shared online shows the grown-up woman dipping her hands in the woman’s handbag when she was busy shopping in a supermarket that was booming with business.

The wicked woman posed as an ordinary customer but her mission was to pickpocket other customers.

She picked an unidentified item from the woman’s handbag and then walked away.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST