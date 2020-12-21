Monday, 21 December 2020 – Over the weekend, Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Mama Rachel, joined cyclists to mark 100 days since she started a cycling club called ‘Mama Cycling’.

Ruto’s wife cycled for 146 Kilometres and noted that cycling is important for a healthy population and sustainable economy.

“Now more than ever is the time to begin thinking about a healthier environment, a healthier population and a sustainable economy. A safe Non-motorised Transport system for # Watu WaBaiskeli is part of the solution. Glad to have cycled 146kms to mark 100 days since MAMA Cycling was established,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply