Monday, 21 December 2020 – Over the weekend, Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Mama Rachel, joined cyclists to mark 100 days since she started a cycling club called ‘Mama Cycling’.

Ruto’s wife cycled for 146 Kilometres and noted that cycling is important for a healthy population and sustainable economy.

“Now more than ever is the time to begin thinking about a healthier environment, a healthier population and a sustainable economy. A safe Non-motorised Transport system for # Watu WaBaiskeli is part of the solution. Glad to have cycled 146kms to mark 100 days since MAMA Cycling was established,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST