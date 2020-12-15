Tuesday, 15 December 2020 – A rogue traffic cop was pictured forcing himself into a motorist’s car and driving the car to the police station, something that is not per the law.

This habit is common among bribe-seeking traffic cops who break the law in broad daylight.

According to the law, any motorist deemed to have committed a traffic offence is supposed to drive to the police station with the instruction of the officer and not under duress.

See photos of a cop who was pictured forcing himself into a motorist’s car.

The Kenyan DAILY POST