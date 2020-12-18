Friday, 18 December 2020 – A beautiful Kikuyu lady called Grace has narrated how she found love in the line of work.

Narrating her love journey on the Thriving Couples KE Facebook page, Grace disclosed that her husband would visit her Mpesa shop more than 5 times a day to withdraw and deposit.

One day, they planned for an evening coffee where they interacted and got to know each other more.

After the coffee date, they planned for another date at Nyahururu’s Thompson’s falls and as they say, the rest is history.

They didn’t even date for months and years like other couples.

Grace has been married for 8 years now and they are blessed with an adorable daughter.

This is what she wrote on the popular group.

The Kenyan DAILY POST