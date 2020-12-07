Monday, December 7, 2020 – A woman who was in the company of Machakos Senator, Boniface Mutinda Kabaka, before he collapsed, has been arraigned in court.

Esther Nthenya Muli, a secondary school teacher, was reportedly having fun with the Senator at an apartment in Kilimani when he fell ill.

The lawmaker is reported to have checked in at the apartment along Elgeyo Marakwet Road in Kilimani on Thursday afternoon, accompanied by Esther, a resident of Wote town.

According to a police report, the Senator’s wife was called by one of the employees in his office and informed that her husband had been admitted to the ICU.

Esther told police that the Senator started complaining of severe headache and asked her to look for paracetamols.

When the pain worsened, she informed the management, who called for an ambulance and rushed him to Nairobi Hospital, where he is still admitted in the ICU.

Esther was arraigned in court on Monday and charged with attempted murder.

The court has ordered the suspect to be held for 7 more days as police continue with investigations.

Here are photos of the aging woman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST