Friday, 18 December 2020 – The new East African Breweries Limited (EABL) offices at Garden City Business Park are ready for occupation.

Two years ago, the beer manufacturing company signed a long-term deal with Actis, the developer of Garden City Business Park, to take up office space.

The place is convenient since it’s located a few metres from the brewer’s headquarters in Ruaraka.

EABL’s old offices that were established in 1972 needed a complete overhaul, prompting the management to lease new offices.

Here are photos of the swanky offices that offer the best working environment for EABL staff.

