Home Editorial PHOTO: Who is doing this to RUTO’s attack dog, KIMANI ICHUNGWAH, LOL!! PHOTO: Who is doing this to RUTO’s attack dog, KIMANI ICHUNGWAH, LOL!! December 3, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR What might have happened to this slay queen?(PHOTO) Spotted on a city matatu, SMH!!!(SEE PHOTO) Luyha man cries like a toddler after losing Sh 20,000 to notorious conmen in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO) BBI proponent, ISAAC RUTO, caught on camera ignoring helpless women who were lining up hoping to get something from him(PHOTO) Mess with my daughters and they will never find your body – SONKO’s wife issues threats. MILLICENT OMANGA amebebea AISHA JUMWA – This woman is a heavy machine (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,458FollowersFollow