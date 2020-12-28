Home Editorial PHOTO: This traffic cop was spotted in Kitale – Humanity still exists. PHOTO: This traffic cop was spotted in Kitale – Humanity still exists. December 28, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Popular Rift Valley MP on the spot for touching women ‘ovyo ovyo’ without dignity (PHOTOs) This is how dating in Nairobi has changed over the years (PHOTO) RUTO’s wheelbarrows being put to good use – RAILA doesn’t like seeing such PHOTOs. Whoever did these portraits of UHURU, RAILA, MARGARET KENYATTA and other prominent personalities should try farming (PHOTOs) LUOs drink expensive liquor but live in mud houses – PHOTO elicits mixed reactions on social media. ALFRED MUTUA proves naysayers wrong – See photos of Machakos Convention Centre that is almost complete Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow