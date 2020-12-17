Thursday, 17 December 2020 – Being a President is associated with opulence but for Tanzanian President John Magufuli, he is just a simple man despite holding a powerful office.

A photo of his simple office has gone viral on Twitter and sparked a lot of reactions.

The picture that was shared by Asmali shows the head of state seated in his simple office that has ordinary furniture and loads of files and documents which were not probably arranged.

Magufuli’s office looks like that of a high school principal or a land broker.

