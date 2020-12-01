Tuesday, 01 December 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto recently jetted out of the country to Dubai for a private trip.

During the trip, Ruto went to sample nyama choma from a high-end restaurant owned by celebrity chef Salt Bae and spent a whooping Ksh 100,000 for a steak of meat.

He also had a meeting with former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Ruto, who has a soft spot for beautiful women, was also pictured surrounded by a bevy of beauties during the trip.

Check out the photo.

