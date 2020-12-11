Home Entertainment PHOTO: In all the body parts, why did the housefly decide to... PHOTO: In all the body parts, why did the housefly decide to settle at that part? December 11, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Here’s the pretty LADY that Former Classic FM presenter, NICK ODHIAMBO, married a few months ago (PHOTOs) This is was spotted in Kisumu (PHOTO) This hot woman called FIDELMA MBULA wants to be the MP for Machakos Town in 2022, EISH!!!!(PHOTOs) Gari kubwa Na tamu – A closer look at the juicy woman that Machakos Senator was ‘chewing’ before he collapsed (PHOTO) When you spend money on a slay queen and then remember the landlord is about to lock the house over rent arrears!! (PHOTO) Look at MICHELLE NTALAMI’s sexy body! – Sadly, no man will ever get a chance to experience her sweetness (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,487FollowersFollow