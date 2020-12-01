Job Title: PERSONAL ASSISTANT



Reports to: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Grade: NACC 4

Department: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICE

Business Purpose/Objective

Responsible for providing effective confidential and public relations services to the office of the Chief Executive Officer. Specific duties include preparing correspondence, providing information to staff and stakeholders, scheduling appointments to ensure efficient and effective progress in all commitments.

Responsibilities

• Maintain efficient and effective communication channels between the Office of the Chief Executive Officer; the Council Chairperson; Council members; other departments and external customers to ensure professional interface and superior customer service

• Maintain the Chief Executive Officer’s calendar and schedule of appointments, screen requests

for meetings, synchronize office and personal diaries to ensure that appointments do not overlap.

• Coordinate the preparation of both local and international itineraries for the Chief Executive Officer; confirm travel bookings, freight and hotel reservations

• In charge of the preparation of board agenda documents and circulation

• Coordination of logistics and administrative support towards organization of meetings convened by the Chief Executive Officer

• Plan and manage special assignments

• Draft routine correspondence and reports; proofread a wide variety of general reports, letters, and memos and independently compose correspondence on routine administrative matters

• Handle routine matters personally and determine and forward priority matters to the Chief Executive Officer or appropriate officers accordingly

• Handle enquiries and complaints, brief the Chief Executive Officer of sticky and unresolved issues requiring prompt decision-making to ensure customer satisfaction

• monitor and control office expenditure

• Attend meetings; take notes or minutes as per the Chief Executive Officer’s instructions

Qualifications

• Must possess a Master’s degree in either Public Health, Epidemiology, Law, Social Sciences, Business Management, Public Administration, Public Relations, Communication or any other relevant degree.

• Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in relevant field.

• Applicants who demonstrate High level Proficiency in Computer keyboard operations and transcription skills shall be accorded an

added advantage.

How to Apply

The above positions are on a three (3) year renewable contract basis subject to satisfactory performance through a formal appraisal. The individuals recruited shall be of high integrity and able to work within a team. If you fulfil the requirements, you are invited to submit an application letter together with an up to date CV, copies of certificates, testimonials, names and contacts of three professional referees in a sealed envelope by 5:00 p.m on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 to the address provided below.

NACC is an equal opportunity employer and does NOT discriminate any applicant on the basis of their HIV status, ethnic background, sex, religion, disability, or marital status yet is attentive to gender, regional and ethnic balance. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

For candidates to be considered, they will be required to meet the expectations of Chapter 6 on Leadership and Integrity. This will include but is not limited to getting the following clearances:

Certificate of Good Conduct

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti – Corruption Commission on Integrity

Certificate of Compliance from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Tax Compliance Clearance

Certificate of Clearance from the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

The Chief Executive Officer

National AIDS Control Council

Landmark Plaza 9th Floor

P.O. Box 61307, 00200

Nairobi, KENYA