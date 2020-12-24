JOB TITLE: PERSONAL ASSISTANT TO MD

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

INDUSTRY: FOOD MANUFACTURING

SALARY: Kshs 40,000 – 50,000

JOB LOCATION: THIKA

SUMMARY: Our client, a food manufacturing company in Thika is looking to fill the role of a PA to MD for January 2021.

Reporting to the Managing Director on all front office administration function and sustenance of the corporate image and interfacing with other departmental and section heads.

The role of a PA is to free the MD’s time from organizing and administrative tasks so that they can spend maximum time on strategic tasks.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage the MD’s diary, assessing the priority of appointments

Acting as a first point of contact: dealing with correspondence and phone calls on behalf of the MD

Communicate and handle incoming and outgoing electronic communications on behalf of the MD

Greet visitors graciously and in a professional manner, create a good personal image through a neat, professional appearance and a positive, cheerful attitude

Minute taking and distribution of any important communication to members of staffs

Manage travel arrangements for the MD whenever undertaking business trip

Process Partner’s correspondence, ensuring that incoming correspondence is dealt with by the MD /or on behalf of the MD, or other staff as appropriate

Maintains MD’s office systems, including data management and filing as well as Maintain records of Company’s contacts

Screen calls, inquiries and requests, and deal with them when appropriate

Assist MD in researching and following up with action on matters which fall within the Partner’s responsibility – chasing responses, triggering follow-up action

Produce documents, briefing papers, reports and presentations for the MD

Organize meetings and ensure that MD is well prepared for those meetings, preparing agendas, pre-meeting briefings and meeting papers

Ensuring timely and accurate communication the personal assistant handles correspondence and e-mails, along with how efficiently she communicates in person

Appointment and reservations. Maintaining MD’S calendar and making reservations accurately and ensuring smooth of flow

Agendas and Documents. Ensure well prepared documents and agendas and distribution of the same prior to the meeting.

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum Diploma in Business Administration, Public relations and or marketing; computer literate

Experience- at least 3-5 years relevant experience in administration and as PA

Key skills and qualities. Good communication and reporting skills, good analytical skills, self-driven and result oriented.

Mature and presentable

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted