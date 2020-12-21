Monday December 21, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has called on political leaders to focus on addressing challenges facing Kenyans and stop engaging in unnecessary politics.

Speaking in Maralal Catholic Church in Samburu, Ruto said it was imprudent for them to pursue their political interests at a time the country is undergoing serious health and economic problems.

“Let us agree to work together to put in place the right measures that prioritise the needs of the people and thereafter deal with other political issues,” Ruto said.

This comes as even as doctors began a nationwide strike over unpaid dues and lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to fend off Covid-19.

Ruto took a swipe at the Building Bridges Initiative, saying politicians should not use the opportunity to amend the Constitution to advance their personal interests at the expense of common mwananchi.

“As leaders, let us know that the most important thing is not that which benefits us as leaders but that which benefits all Kenyans,” he stated.

At the same time, the DP urged the BBI secretariat to provide Kenyans with copies of the proposed amendments to ensure the public makes informed decisions.

“Someone should not tell you to vote No or Yes, you must know why you are settling on that particular option,” he said.

