Friday, 11 December 2020 – Well-known Jubilee propagandist, Pauline Njoroge, who is alleged to be warming the beds of the high and mighty, has graduated with a Masters of Arts degree in International Studies from the University of Nairobi.

Pauline said that it has been hectic juggling between work, travel, social life and school but she has finally made it.

She posted photos and celebrated the major achievement saying “Today I have graduated with a Master of Arts degree in International Studies. This academic journey has been a long one as I have done two degrees back to back, from January 2015 to December 2020.

” For 6 good years, I have been like the most boring person around. Rarely available for evening teas because I had evening classes and rarely available for Friday night hangouts because I had Saturday classes to attend. It’s been hectic juggling between work, travel, social life and school. But the sacrifice has been worth it.”

