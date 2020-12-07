Monday, 07 December 2020 – There was panic and confusion after a police officer, who is attached to Lunga Lunga police station in Kwale County and his wife, were found dead in their house on Sunday morning.

The bodies of the deceased officer, who is identified as Tonik Okoth, and his wife, Lucy Atieno, had gunshot wounds in what is suspected to be either murder or suicide.

A Ceska pistol and three spent cartridges were recovered at the scene.

The bodies were taken to Kinango Hospital mortuary as police continue with investigations.

Here are photos of the deceased officer.

Here’s his deceased wife.

