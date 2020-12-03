Thursday, 03 December 2020 – The OCS of Huruma Police Station, Chief Inspector Simon Ndeti, is dead.

According to well-placed sources, Ndeti was found dead in his house in Huruma, Nairobi, on Thursday morning.

Reports indicate that the OCS, who was living alone in a house adjacent to the police station, had complained of feeling unwell on Wednesday before he succumbed.

Officers from the Ministry of Health arrived at his home Thursday morning dressed in hazmat suits and collected samples for COVID-19 analysis.

Ndeti was recently transferred from Karatina Police Station in Nyeri County, where he had served in the same capacity.

Ndeti’s death comes barely two weeks after Langata OCS George Kabii succumbed to the deadly virus.

The Kenyan DAILY POST