Monday, December 7, 2020 – Hundreds of Nairobi residents have started moving upcountry amid fears of a possible lockdown as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

The Council of Governors (CoG) has proposed a temporary lockdown that should extend to the Christmas period.

This comes at a time when many Nairobians are starting to travel upcountry to spend time with family.

Speaking yesterday, an attendant from the Guardian bus company revealed that some routes are already fully booked from 13th to 28th December.

“There is an increase in bookings, especially to the Western part of the country.”

“Routes to areas like Busia and Mumias are already fully booked from 13th to 28th December.”

“We are planning to have additional buses, but I cannot really give a timeline.”

“We have a challenge in timing because buses can only operate during the day,” explained the attendant.

Various bus termini across Nairobi including Country Bus witnessed hundreds of people either booking or travelling upcountry.

The National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) is set to present its recommendations to President Uhuru Kenyatta on measures to adopt during the festive period to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

