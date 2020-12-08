Tuesday, 08 December 2020 – The body of a famous blogger from Nakuru has been found dumped along the Ndarugu river after he was reported missing.

The deceased, who is identified as Ndirangu Wa Njoro alias Posta, is suspected to have been murdered.

News of Ndirangu’s untimely death was shared on Nakuru County Forum.

“Body of blogger Ndirangu Wa Njoro Posta found this morning along River Ndarugu. Murder suspeceted. RIP”, a post on the Facebook Group read.

The famous blogger was known for exposing vices in the community and exposing corrupt leaders within Nakuru County.

Here are photos of the deceased blogger.

