Friday, 4 December 2020 – A disabled man was found dead in a lodging in Runyenjes town in Embu County on Friday morning.

According to sources, the middle-aged man booked a room to have fun with a flesh peddler after a drinking spree

The lodging management confirmed that the deceased was in the company of a lady alleged to be a sex worker when he booked the room.

However, the lady left early in the morning.

It’s not clear what transpired on the fateful night before the lifeless body of the physically challenged man was found lying on the bed by a barmaid.

Police officers from Runyejes police station toured the scene and collected the body of the deceased before taking it to the morgue.

Investigations on the mysterious death of the man have been launched.

Here are photos from the scene of the crime.

