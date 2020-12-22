Tuesday, December 22, 2020 – An opinion poll conducted by Kiss FM has shown the self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, is the man to beat during the upcoming Nairobi County by-election.

Nairobi Governor’s seat fell vacant last week after the Senate upheld the impeachment of Mike Sonko by MCAs.

The MCAs accused Sonko of corruption and grossly violating the constitution of Kenya.

As per the constitution, a by-election should be held 60 days after the impeachment of the governor and Miguna is among those who have expressed interest in succeeding Mike Sonko.

Others are former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo and former Starehe MP, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru.

A poll conducted by Kiss Fm’s presenters Kamene Ngoro and Jalango shows Miguna is the leading candidate in the race.

According to the poll, if the Nairobi by-election is held today, Miguna Miguna will get 73 percent of the votes, followed by William Kabogo with 15 percent. Peter Kenneth came third with 12 percent and Wanjiru got zero percent.

Here is the screenshot of the poll showing the ‘’General’ leading with a huge margin.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.