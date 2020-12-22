JOB TITLE: OPERATIONS MANAGER
NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME
INDUSTRY: MANUFACTURING
SALARY Kshs 100,000.00-120,000.00
JOB LOCATION: KISERIAN
SUMMARY
Our client, an Engineering Company in Kiserian is looking to hire an Operations Manager for January 2021 to help coordinate activities in the company and ensure smooth running of operations in all the departments.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Oversee daily activities in the company in all the departments.
- Staff supervision and sending daily reports to the directors
- Coordinating operations in the factories
- Being incharge of other managers and holding management meetings
- Coordinate all activities and ensure the company is running smoothly
- Ensure company’s rules and regulations are followed to the letter by all the staffs
- Direct, coordinate and review the work plan for the company; assign work activities and projects; monitor work flow and coordinate customer activities
- Perform some HR related duties with help of a consultant
- Prepare and present the daily, weekly & monthly operations reports
- Develop and maintain operational guidelines for staffs.
- Oversee operational cost, risk and audit activities.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Bachelor’s degree/ Diploma in Business/ Engineering or any other field
- 5 years’ plus experience working in a busy manufacturing, farm or engineering company as an Operations manager
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Problem solving skills with ability to escalate issues
- Must be able to deliver and exceed expectations in a challenging
- Mature with ability to supervise a team
- Ability to present verbal and written reports
How to Apply
- Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
- Interviews will be conducted in early January 2021
- Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted