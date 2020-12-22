JOB TITLE: OPERATIONS MANAGER

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

INDUSTRY: MANUFACTURING

SALARY Kshs 100,000.00-120,000.00

JOB LOCATION: KISERIAN

SUMMARY

Our client, an Engineering Company in Kiserian is looking to hire an Operations Manager for January 2021 to help coordinate activities in the company and ensure smooth running of operations in all the departments.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Oversee daily activities in the company in all the departments.

Staff supervision and sending daily reports to the directors

Coordinating operations in the factories

Being incharge of other managers and holding management meetings

Coordinate all activities and ensure the company is running smoothly

Ensure company’s rules and regulations are followed to the letter by all the staffs

Direct, coordinate and review the work plan for the company; assign work activities and projects; monitor work flow and coordinate customer activities

Perform some HR related duties with help of a consultant

Prepare and present the daily, weekly & monthly operations reports

Develop and maintain operational guidelines for staffs.

Oversee operational cost, risk and audit activities.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree/ Diploma in Business/ Engineering or any other field

5 years’ plus experience working in a busy manufacturing, farm or engineering company as an Operations manager

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Problem solving skills with ability to escalate issues

Must be able to deliver and exceed expectations in a challenging

Mature with ability to supervise a team

Ability to present verbal and written reports

How to Apply

Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be conducted in early January 2021

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted