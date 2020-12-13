Sunday, December 13, 2020 – Anxiety has gripped Butere Constituency following the revelation that Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya is eyeing the parliamentary seat he once served for two terms.

According to sources, Oparanya, who is serving his second and last term as Kakamega governor, is banking on the passage of the Building Bridges Initiative to land a cabinet slot through Parliament.

“Oparanya’s handlers want him in Parliament which will give him an easy way of landing a cabinet slot once BBI is passed,” said the source.

It is said that Oparanya wants to buy all the aspirants to go unopposed in order to secure his future.

Initially, Oparanya’s handlers wanted him to go for the Likuyani seat or a new constituency to be split from Lurambi but in Likuyani, the Bukusu factor that seems to control the constituency politics has made him think twice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST