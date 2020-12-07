Monday, December 7, 2020 – Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jr., has argued that those opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report are corrupt individuals who fear the punitive rules proposed in the document.

Speaking on Saturday, while campaigning for BBI in Makueni, Mutula said those speaking ill about BBI fear the tough rules proposed in it that will send them to jail due to corruption.

The outspoken senator claimed if the report is adopted, corrupt individuals will be apprehended, charged within six months, and their property reverted to the State.

“Those opposing this document are corrupt, they fear this document because they know they are thieves of public funds, they are billionaires because of public funds,” Mutula said.

“I’m telling you, if you are seeking public office be it a governor or a Member of Parliament, with this document, in six months, you will be apprehended, jailed and your property taken away if you will be a thief,” Mutula added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST