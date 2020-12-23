Vacant Position: Office Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Our client is an Independent administrative institution of the Government of Japan that implements Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) is seeking the services of an Office Assistant attached to the Advisory Committee on Medicines affordability and Pricing, set up under Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Duties and key responsibilities:

Performs clerical duties, including, but not limited to, type, photocopy, scan correspondence, meeting notes, and forms, mailing and filing correspondence, placing orders, and answering calls, edit documents for accuracy.

Facilitate the work of the Technical Experts/Assistants on a day-to-day basis, as required.

Attend all meetings as desired and to identify and record all action items, for follow-up and necessary action.

Follow-up on Committee action items with relevant persons and offices for timely action.

Carry out background research on Committee work and report, as guided.

Acquire and retain in digital format all the required documents, for timely retrieval of all digital resources required for Committee operations

Generate requisite reports and presentations, in the prescribed formats.

Maintain the Committee calendar for the Chairman and ensure it is adhered to.

Assists with setting meetings and organizing events when needed

Maintains financial database records, where necessary

Performs additional duties when required, including drafting brochures and organising the filing system

Qualifications:

Minimum Undergraduate degree in pharmaceutical studies and related field or business-related field.

Over one-year total working experience in an office admin set-up;

Experience in Project Management;

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Programs

Self-Driven;

Exceptional Communication Skills;

Attention to Details;

Professional Appearance;

Excellent Typing Skills;

Strong Problem-Solving Skills;

Excellent Organisational Skills;

Ability to Work Alone or As Part of a Team;

Enthusiastic and Reliable

To apply, send your CV only to applications@flexi-personnel.com before 31st December 2020.

Clearly indicate the exact position (OFFICE ASSISTANT) applied for and your minimum salary expectation on the subject line.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placements.