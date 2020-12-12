Sanergy is an award-winning social enterprise that employs the circular economy approach to treat and convert all forms of urban waste into organic fertilizer and insect-based animal protein.

Sanergy manufactures and distributes Evergrow Organic Fertilizer and Kuzapro Insect Based Animal Protein, under the Farm Star brands. We have collected and converted over 7,800 tons of waste.

At the same time, we have built a team of over 250 people.

For our work, we have been recognized by Fast Company as one of the 10 Most Innovative Companies in the World Doing Social Good and one of the 10 Best Companies in Africa.

We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts.

Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization.

We currently seek an Office Assistant.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for maintaining a professional physical appearance of the company and ensuring that all electronic information (TV) being displayed to visitors and teammates is current and relevant.

Ensuring a well-functioning office by conducting line tours daily and informing the Assistant Manager if there are any issues.

Perform general office clerk duties – Coordinating courier services

Maintaining office equipment (Printers and Projectors) and if there are any issues escalate to the IT team.

Managing office cleaners and ensuring that they follow their daily schedule.

Implementation and maintaining a filing system for all administration related documents

Maintain all Administrative trackers, and ensure that the trackers at any one time are up-to-date

Manage and coordinate all maintenance office related issues by collaborating with the Maintenance team to resolve the issues within 24 hours if they are high priority. -Inform teammates of the maintenance issues by posting what the issue is, when it will be resolved and what to use in the meantime. Once the maintenance issue has been sorted out, then notify teammates.

Maintain supplies by checking stock to determine inventory levels; anticipating requirements; placing and expediting orders; verifying receipt; stocking items.

Raise administrative related PRs and liaise with procurement partners to ensure that PRs are approved and payment processed on time to avoid discontinuation of service.

Assist HR/Admin team in filling staff documents

Collaborate with different stakeholders within the company office space when assistance is required.

Conference/Meeting Room management (scheduling, resolving conflicts, Wi-Fi access, maintenance)

Provides support and assistance to co-workers and other departments as requested by supervisor

Maintain effective working relationships through treating your colleagues with respect

Report any unresolved misunderstandings to your Supervisor or Talent Partner -Provide support and assistance to colleagues and other departments

Act as point of contact for any queries, screen all incoming calls courteously redirecting/transferring calls to respective teammates, screen all visitors to determine the purpose of their business within the premises and use discretion as to whether they can be granted access or whether they need an appointment.

Openly share ideas to improve processes during scrum/team meetings and other meeting sessions with other departments be open and curious about ideas and willing to tr and test new ideas when asked and provide feedback.- Proactively ask or seek clarification from supervisor on any areas of work that are unclear

Participate in new improvements initiatives as assigned by the supervisor

Use and handle assigned company assets as per set policy

Perform any other duties any maybe assigned by the supervisor as needed

Qualifications

Diploma/Degree in Business Administration

Proficiency in MS Office

More that 1 year of experience in an admin related role

Experience working in a fast paced environment will be an added advantage

To apply

Please SUBMIT HERE a cover letter clearly indicating your available start date (include notice period), your interest in this role, and your resume/CV that includes a list of three referees by 25th December 2020.

Please note that applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and therefore applicants are encouraged to apply at their earliest convenience.

Kindly also indicate your salary expectations.